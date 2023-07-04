Gold rose modestly on Monday owing to short covering from futures traders and downbeat ISM manufacturing PMI data. Traders eye the FOMC’s June meeting minutes to gain insight on the interest rate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 4 July: Gold rises modestly on futures traders’ quick rebound; traders eye FOMC June meeting minutes - July 4, 2023
- Gold and silver gain: Analysts see positive momentum on expectations of rate cut by US Fed - July 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls need to crack $1,924 to confirm a falling wedge - July 4, 2023