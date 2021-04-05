New Delhi: After a day of pause, Gold prices today witnessed a marginal hike of Rs 100 per 100 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, the Good Returns website showed on Monday. The Gold rate per 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today, 5 April 2021: Gold Rates Witness Marginal Hike. Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States - April 4, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745 - April 4, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 on Easter Monday - April 4, 2021