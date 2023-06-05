Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading lower on Thursday, while the silver rate is down 0.31%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 5 June: Gold sinks on stronger dollar; resistance seen at Rs 60,150, support at Rs 59,380 - June 5, 2023
- Gold, silver prices: Gold prices edged lower on positive economic data, higher U.S. dollar - June 5, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices open lower in Dubai on 1st trading day of the week - June 5, 2023