Gold Price Today, 5 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip by Rs 1,800 Over a Week. Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold Price Today: the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi dropped to Rs 43,950 from Rs 44,250 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai, it was trading at 43,900 today.
