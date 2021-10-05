Gold Price Today, 5 October 2021: MCX gold to trade in Rs 46,600-47,000 range; analysts say buy on dips

Gold traded higher for the 3rd day on Monday. Weakness in Rupee also helped MCX scale 46500 level. Gold had been under pressure due to strong US dollar and bond yields after anticipating the winding …
