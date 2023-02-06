Gold prices dropped over 2%, to a more than three-week low after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data raised fears that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 6 Feb: Gold tanks globally, dollar firms on fears of continued rate hikes; MCX gold rises - February 5, 2023
- Newmont aims to build gold giant with $16.9 billion Newcrest offer - February 5, 2023
- Gold prices inch down - February 5, 2023