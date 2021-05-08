Gold price today 7-05-2021: Yellow metal trades above Rs 48055-check target and support by expert

Kedia Commodities says that Gold prices top $1,800, settle at highest since February as slipping bond yields and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar offered some support.
