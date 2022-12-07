On December 6, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat have significantly dropped. 10 grams of 24 carat gold priced at Rs 53,780 in India, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 49 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices soar to all-time high in Pakistan - December 7, 2022
- Gold price today, 7. Dec. 2022 - December 7, 2022
- Hedging Of Gold Price Risk In IFSC Approved, Watch IIBX, MD & CEO Ashok Gautam’s Opinion - December 7, 2022