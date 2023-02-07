U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,882.50. Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast: Gold rate is trading higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues, while the silver rate is down 0.22%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold April futures were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 7 Feb: Gold edges up, dollar softens; traders eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech - February 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD breach $1,850 on Fed Chair Powell’s speech? - February 6, 2023
- Gold prices rebound amid geopolitical concerns - February 6, 2023