The price of gold in India saw a fall today, 7 March. Ten grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,540. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 67,000. The yellow metal’s rate fluctuates every day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 7 March: Rates see a dip in India, check cost in your city - March 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are trying their luck to stage a rebound from 21-DMA - March 7, 2023
- Gold, silver prices remain unchanged - March 7, 2023