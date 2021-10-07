Gold prices were trading weak on Thursday, on the back of flat prices in the international prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold December futures were trading Rs 70 or 0.15 per cent down at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai: Gold prices drop ahead of US jobs data - October 7, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 7 October 2021: MCX gold to trade sideways on Thursday, support at Rs 46500 - October 7, 2021
- Gold price today fall for second time in 3 days, down ₹9,500 from record highs - October 7, 2021