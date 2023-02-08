Gold edged higher as the dollar fell from one-month high. Further, demand for the safe haven increased on geopolitical tension between the US and China.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 8 Feb: Gold ticks up, dollar softens; geopolitical tensions driving demand, traders eye RBI - February 7, 2023
- Gold prices up as geopolitical, economic uncertainty loom - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye 50% mean reversion - February 7, 2023