Gold prices on Friday tumbled by Rs 522 to Rs 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets. The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Today, 8 March 2021: Gold rates recover from nine-month low, here’s why
Gold prices on Friday tumbled by Rs 522 to Rs 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets. The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams in …