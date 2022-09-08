Provided by The Financial Express Gold and silver bounced helped by the dollar’s slight retreat from a two-decade high and as bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 8 Sep 2022: MCX gold may trade at Rs 50100-50750; all eyes on ECB monetary policy - September 8, 2022
- Gold Price Gets Reprieve On US Dollar Pause Ahead Of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn? - September 8, 2022
- Gold price today, 8 Sep 2022 - September 8, 2022