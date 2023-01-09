Provided by The Statesman Gold price today, 9. Jan. 2023 . On January 9, 2023, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat have increased. 10 grams of 24 carat gold pri …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, 9. Jan. 2023 - January 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could take a breather before recapturing $1,900 - January 9, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 9 January: Prices rise as dollar tumbles; expectations of less-hawkish Fed fuel gold rally - January 8, 2023