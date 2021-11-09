Provided by The Financial Express Globally, yellow metal prices remained steady, consolidating near a two-month high . Gold Price Today, Gold Price Outlook, Gold Price Forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD - November 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 9 Nov 2021: MCX Gold looks to hit 48300; analysts expect rise in gold prices this week - November 9, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metal records marginal dip| Check latest rates here - November 9, 2021