Gold price today at Rs 45,280 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 62,500 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold on Monday remained unchanged at Rs 45,280 yesterday. Silver was selling at Rs 62,500 per kg: dropping Rs 800 from yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.
