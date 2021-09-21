The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price prediction: will Fed’s decision trigger a breakout? - September 20, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,130 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,000 a kg - September 20, 2021
- Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Flow Through Financing to Raise Up to $13.75 Million - September 20, 2021