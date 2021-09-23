The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2021 - September 22, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as Fed signals quicker-than-expected rate hikes - September 22, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,360 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,900 a kg - September 22, 2021