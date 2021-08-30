The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 to Rs 46,660 on Monday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams. Silver was selling at Rs 63,800 per kg, according to Good …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,800 a kg - August 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 3-1/2-week high on Powell’s dovish tone - August 29, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls seeking a break of $1,834 while above $1,805 - August 29, 2021