The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 110 to Rs 47,850 from Tuesday’s trading price. The price of silver increased by Rs 300 per kg from Tuesday’s price to Rs 64,700. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile within $1800-$1770 range ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - November 2, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg - November 2, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict - November 2, 2021