The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 on Thursday to trade at Rs 46,950. Silver was selling at Rs 68,000 per kg: a gain of Rs 400 compared to yesterday, according to the website Good …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,000 a kg - August 4, 2021
- Harte Gold Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update - August 4, 2021
- Daily Gold News: Wednesday, August 4 – Gold Going Sideways - August 4, 2021