The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 47,010 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,400 a kg - September 13, 2021
- Barrick Gold CEO explains the company’s long-term price targets for gold - September 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,800, US inflation in focus - September 13, 2021