Gold price today at Rs 47,380 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,850 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold remain unchanged on Tuesday to trade at Rs 47,380. Silver was selling at Rs 67,850 per kg, down Rs 50 compared to yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.
