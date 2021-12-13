Gold price today at Rs 47,780 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 61,200 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 10 on Monday, with 24 carat of it trading at Rs 47,780 and 22 carat at Rs 46,780. The price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged from yesterday, trading at …
