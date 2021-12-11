Gold price today at Rs 47,850 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 60,700 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Saturday, with 24-carat of it trading at Rs 47,850 and 22-carat at Rs 46,850. The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 900, trading at Rs 60,700 …
