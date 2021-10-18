Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,360 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Monday selling at Rs 48,070, unchanged from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 63,360 per kg, according to the Good Returns website. Gold jewellery price …
