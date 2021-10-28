Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Thursday selling at Rs 48,130, down Rs 140 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 64,800 per kg, down Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s trading price, according to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 48,130 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,800 a kg - October 28, 2021
- Third-quarter global gold investment falls by more than half year-on-year, new report finds - October 28, 2021
- Is Barrick Gold Stock Simply Too Cheap to Ignore? - October 27, 2021