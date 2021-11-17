Gold price today at Rs 48,360 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,800 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 430 to Rs 49,360 from Tuesday’s trading price. The price of silver increased by Rs 400 per kg to Rs 66,800, according to goodreturns …
