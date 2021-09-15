Gold price in India continued to remain flat on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts was trading flat at Rs 47,215 for 10 grams, down 0.10 per cent at 1000 hours on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: 200-DMA holds the key for XAU/USD bulls - September 15, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips, say experts - September 15, 2021
- Gold Price Today Below Rs 47,300; Rs 8,900 Down from Record High; Time to Invest? - September 15, 2021