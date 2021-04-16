Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Other Cities, States

Gold Price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,860 for 22-carat, and Rs 47,600 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price on Friday is Rs 45,860 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,030 for 24-carat.
