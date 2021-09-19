Bringing cheers to buyers ahead of the festive season, gold prices on Sunday remained stable and were hovering near Rs 45,000—Rs 45,390 to be specific per 10 gram of 22-carat, showed Good Returns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Cheers For Buyers as Gold Rates Remain Stable | Check Latest Rates In Your City - September 18, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance - September 18, 2021
- Gold prices fall slightly - September 18, 2021