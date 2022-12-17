Gold February’s futures quoted Rs 54,325 per 10 grams, advanced over 0.40 percent. In contrast to this, silver March futures were at Rs 67,655 per kg on December 17.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, December 17: Yellow metal remains constant, holds Rs 54,000 on MCX — Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - December 17, 2022
- Gold price today, 17 December: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 54,490; silver at Rs 69,000 per kilo - December 17, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Price For Yellow Metal Dips Slightly On December 17 | Check Revised Rates In Your City - December 16, 2022