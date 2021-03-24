Both 22-carat and 24-carat Gold prices mentioned in the story do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Gold prices at jewellery shops may vary from these rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Today Down By ₹ 8000! Check Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Your City, State - March 23, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await cues from Powell, Yellen - March 23, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to extend two-day downtrend towards $1,700 - March 23, 2021