Gold Price Today Drops Below Rs 46,000-mark, Over Rs 10,200 Cheaper than Record High

Gold price in India dropped below Rs 46,000-mark on Tuesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold price tanked 0.24 per cent to Rs 45,960 per 10 grams at 1115 hours on September 28.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
