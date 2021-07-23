Gold price today dropped by a whopping Rs 2,200 per 100 gram. Gold rate fell by Rs 220 per 10 gram. The sharp fall on the gold prices means 10 gram of 22-carat gold price is down to below Rs 47,000.
Gold Price Today Drops By Whopping Rs 2,200; Check Revised Gold Rates City-Wise
