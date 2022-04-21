On MCX, gold price future plunged 0.13 per cent to Rs 52,560 for 10 per cent at 0925 hours on Wednesday. What should investors do now?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices nudge lower as US Treasury bond yields resume charge - April 21, 2022
- Gold Price Today Drops for Fourth Straight Day; Nears Rs 52,500; Should you Invest Now? - April 21, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain under pressure ahead of US job data, Jerome Powell speech - April 21, 2022