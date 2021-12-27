The dollar index rose from its weakest level in nearly a week, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for holders of non-US currencies. Analysts say gold faces resistance near $1,810. “COMEX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today falls for the third day, silver rates dip - December 27, 2021
- Gold price slight eases by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan - December 27, 2021
- Gold edges back to start trade in final week of 2021 - December 27, 2021