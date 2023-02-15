Gold April Futures were down by 1.12 per cent to Rs 56,113 per 10 grams in the afternoon trade of February 15.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- gold price today february 15 gold slips as US inflation data heightens rate-hike jitters check rate in delhi mumbai other cities - February 15, 2023
- Gold prices rise marginally in early trade. - February 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Stubborn US Inflation Data Adding to Rate-Hike Worries - February 15, 2023