Gold February’s futures quoted Rs 54,685 per 10 grams, down by 0.57 percent. Whereas Silver March’s futures traded at Rs 69,124 per kg. The metal was down by 0.97 on the third day of the week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Superfast: Gold Price Falls At Rs 54,700 Per 10 gm, Silver Becomes Cheaper By Over Rs 700 - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Today Gold declines on MCX Silver below 1% Check rates in Delhi Mumbai other cities - December 28, 2022
- Gold futures fall on low demand - December 28, 2022