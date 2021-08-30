Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 199; silver tumbles Rs 250

Gold prices declined by Rs 199 to Rs 46,389 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a correction in global precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
