In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,952 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver prices declined by Rs 615 to Rs 59,273 per kilogram from Rs 59,888 per kilogram in the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold gains Rs 61; silver declines Rs 615 - December 10, 2021
- The Ever-Shifting Shanghai Gold Market Landscape - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot - December 10, 2021