In the afternoon trade, Gold price increased by Rs 71 to Rs 56,395 per 10 grams on Multi Commodity Exchange. The price of the precious metal was up by 0.13 per cent at 2:20 PM.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold hits nine-month high, but eases off in early trade – Check current rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - January 16, 2023
- Gold prices dip as US dollar firms - January 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from nine-month peak amid modest US Dollar recovery - January 16, 2023