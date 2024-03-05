What is the price of gold today? The price of gold traded at $2,127.81 per troy ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s up 1.72% since yesterday’s gold price per ounce and up 2.98% from the beginning of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drift higher as gold prices climb - March 5, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold hits over $2,100 - March 5, 2024
- Gold price sets new record on Fed pivot, geopolitical risks - March 5, 2024