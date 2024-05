The price of gold traded at $2,347.41 per troy ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 0.75% since yesterday’s gold price per ounce and up 13.60% from the beginning of the year. The lowest trading price within the last 24 hours: $2,338.56 per ounce. The highest gold spot price in the last 24 hours: $2,375.77 per ounce.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)