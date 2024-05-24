The price of gold traded at $2,339.51 per troy ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 0.99% from yesterday’s gold price per ounce and up 13.22% since the beginning of the year. The lowest trading price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Gold is down 0.99% from yesterday - May 24, 2024
- Gold price gains, but set for first weekly fall in three - May 24, 2024
- The gold price threatens the trendline after unexpected market news - May 24, 2024