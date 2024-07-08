Year to date, gold is up 14.84% as of 9 a.m. ET. The 52-week intraday high reached $2,450.06 on May 20, 2024, and the 52-week intraday low dropped to $1,810.10 on Oct. 6, 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes higher as market hopes rise for U.S. rate cut - July 10, 2024
- XAU/USD forecast 2024: Analysts bullish on gold prices amid global uncertainties - July 10, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.75% from yesterday - July 10, 2024