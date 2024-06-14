Gold is up 12.77% from the beginning of the year, as of 9 a.m. ET. The 52-week intraday high reached $2,450.06 on May 20, 2024, and the 52-week intraday low dropped to $1,810.10 on Oct. 6, 2023.
