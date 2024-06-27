What is the price of gold today? As of 9 a.m. ET, gold was trading at $2,322.55 per troy ounce. That price represents a change of 0.53% from the same time yesterday. Since the start of the year, the price has shifted up 12.40%. Over the last day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.53% from yesterday - June 27, 2024
- XAU/USD: The price to end the year at $2,000 – ABN AMRO - June 27, 2024
- Gold prices revised up at BMI, lithium expected to remain subdued due to oversupply - June 27, 2024