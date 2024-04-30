Year to date, gold is up 11.60% from the beginning of the year, as of 9 a.m. ET. The 52-week intraday high reached $2,431.51 on April 12, 2024, and the 52-week intraday low dropped to $1,810.47 on Oct …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Gold is up 11.60% year to date - April 30, 2024
- What will gold be worth by the end of 2024? Here’s what some experts predict. - April 30, 2024
- 7 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Now - April 30, 2024